Decatur hosting stormwater project community meeting on March 2

Decatur, GA — About a year ago, Decatur started working on the first four improvement areas of the stormwater master plan. Two of the areas now have concept plans. The city will hold a community meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, to review and discuss those plans.

The plans are for the areas around Brower and McClean streets and around Park Drive and Candler Street.

The concept plan for Brower and McClean Streets includes two phases. Phase one includes new curbs and gutters on Brower Street, a bio-retention curbed planter on Brower Street, and concrete curbs and gutters along the east and west sides of McClean Street. Phase two includes additional curbs and gutters on McClean Street, according to the plans posted on a city website.

New curbs and gutters are also planned for Park Drive and Candler Street. Phase two of this project includes constructing a concrete curb and gutter along the north and south sides of Park Drive, a proposed retaining wall and ditch, and bio-retention curbed planters. New curbs and gutters would also be built on the north and south sides of Candler Drive, and a bio-retention pond is included in the concept plan.