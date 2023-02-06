Decatur Police: Winnona Park residents report nearly 60 car break-ins within the last 30 days

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are dealing with a rash of car break-ins in the Winnona Park neighborhood, and residents reported nearly 60 incidents within the last 30 days.

Police first reported the break-ins on Jan. 11.

“During the overnight hours, there were approximately 28 cars broken into around the Shadowmoor Drive, Hilldale Drive, Heatherdown, and Derrydown area of Decatur,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On February 3, police responded to more break-ins in Winnona Park.

“During the early morning hours on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, there were approximately 30 cars broken into around the Poplar Circle, Winnona Drive, Mimosa Drive and Kirk Crossing Drive area of Decatur,” Sgt. John Bender said. “All of the vehicles entered had broken windows.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact [email protected]

In unrelated news, police are still investigating a crash at the Decatur Cemetery, located near the intersection of Church Street and Commerce Drive.

“On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 4:19 am, Decatur Police responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Commerce Drive and North Candler Street involving a black Nissan Frontier,” Sgt. Bender said. “The Nissan was traveling northbound on Commerce Drive when it left the roadway striking a utility pole. The vehicle flipped over during the accident and came to a rest against a stone wall for the Decatur Cemetery. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving.”

