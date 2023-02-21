DeKalb County commissioners holding charter review town hall on Feb. 23

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Ted Terry will hold a special town hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, to educate residents about the Charter Review process.

The DeKalb County Charter Review Town Hall will take place February 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. and will give attendees a better understanding of the Organizational Act and the role the DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will play in the process, according to a press release.

Topics to be discussed during the town hall include understanding the Organizational Act, the distribution of power established by the act and the duties of the chief executive officer as well as the board of commissioners.

“I have had several requests from community members who want to better understand the role of the Charter Review Commission,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Charter Review provides a rare opportunity to analyze the policies surrounding the governing structure of DeKalb County and make recommendations to ensure best practices and optimal outcomes. I encourage all DeKalb County residents to join this conversation to learn and understand where power and responsibility are vested among the governing authority.”

During the 2018 legislative session, leadership in the DeKalb County House and Senate delegations collaborated with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to develop the purpose and framework of the charter review commission.

On Feb. 20, 2019, the charter review commission was formally announced, and today, it is made up of 17 members charged with the responsibility of studying the county’s current form of authority to ensure the county is responsive to the ever-changing needs and demands of local governance. It has been 43 years since the Organizational Act was passed by a public referendum.

“I look forward to furthering our county’s discussion and education about a crucial component of DeKalb County’s government. The Charter Review is something both Super District offices receive consistent questions about, and I am excited to keep our citizens at the table,” Terry said. “Our county is at its best when we are all working together, and that includes citizen input.”

Interested individuals should register for the town hall at http://bit.ly/3IuegNR.

To view the current Organizational Act, click here, or to learn more about the Charter Review Commission, click here.

