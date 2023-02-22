DeKalb County hosting hazardous waste event on March 18

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host its spring household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, located at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.

Residents will be able to properly dispose of dangerous household items they are no longer using, according to a press release.

The following hazardous materials will be accepted:

– Aerosols

– Batteries

– Adhesives

– Flammables

– Lawn care products

– Fluorescent light bulbs

– Photo chemicals

– Paint, paint-related products and artist supplies

Paint will be limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.

Agricultural waste, ammunition, radioactive materials, pharmaceuticals, biohazardous and biomedical waste will not be accepted.

Participation in the event is free and open only to DeKalb County residents. Proof of residency may be requested.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

Here is the flyer for the event: