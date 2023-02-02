DeKalb County opening four warming centers Feb. 3-4

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open four warming centers on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to Atlanta News First’s 10-day forecast, temperatures are expected to be as low as 30 degrees on Friday and 35 degrees on Saturday.

According to a press release, the following centers will be open beginning at 8 p.m. each day:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

The county is also partnering with New Life Church and Community Ministries to provide an additional warming center. The New Life Community Center is located at 3592 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

The nonprofit allows men and women to stay overnight and has a capacity for 12 guests. The doors open at 7 p.m. and guests are required to leave by 7 a.m. Guests are not permitted to leave the warming center once they enter the facility, according to the county’s website.

The New Life warming center offers a hot meal upon arrival and breakfast in the morning, individual sleeping cots, a bind for personal items and there is armed security provided overnight. Individuals staying at the center also have to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check, and practice social distancing.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

