DeKalb County opening warming centers on Feb. 17 and 18

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is opening its warming centers again this weekend for those in need.

According to Atlanta News First, the high on Friday will be 46 degrees with a low of 30 and on Saturday the high will be 55 degrees with a low of 36. Rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. For the full forecast, click here.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for two nights, Fri. and Sat., Feb. 17-18, beginning at 8 p.m.: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034 Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish