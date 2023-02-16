Type to search

DeKalb County opening warming centers on Feb. 17 and 18

DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 16, 2023
Men who arrived before the 8 p.m. opening time wait outside to enter the warming center at DeKalb County Fire Station 3 in Avondale Estates on Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is opening its warming centers again this weekend for those in need.

According to Atlanta News First, the high on Friday will be 46 degrees with a low of 30 and on Saturday the high will be 55 degrees with a low of 36. Rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. For the full forecast, click here.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for two nights, Fri. and Sat., Feb. 17-18, beginning at 8 p.m.:

— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

