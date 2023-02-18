DeKalb County Sanitation employee accused of shooting at coworkers

Share

DeKalb County, GA — An employee of the DeKalb County Sanitation department is accused of shooting at his coworkers.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, “39 year-old Bobby L. White of Atlanta went to the DeKalb County Sanitation location in Ellenwood, Georgia on the morning of February 16, 2023, and opened fire in an area where three female co-workers were sitting.”

There were no injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Arrest warrants charge Mr. White with three counts of Aggravated Assault Weapon, all felonies. No motive was given for the shootings,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Mr. White was apprehended last night without incident at a Fairburn Road residence in Atlanta, taken into custody, and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.”

In other crime and public safety news:

— A pilot and a student were injured in a plane crash that occurred at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Thursday, Feb. 16. There’s no word on the extent of the injuries. The county says the “single-engine Piper-28 lost power.” To read the full story, click here.

— A student fired a gun in a classroom at a DeKalb County middle school, according to the school’s principal. Miller Grove Middle School Principal Sharon Evans informed parents about the incident in a letter dated Feb. 14. The DeKalb County School District provided the letter to Decaturish. To read the full story, click here.

— The Avondale Estates Police responded to the city’s post office on Monday, Feb. 13, after getting a call about a driver hitting a pedestrian. Police did not charge the driver, “due to [the crash] occurring on private property. To read the full story, click here.

— On Friday, Feb. 17, a Fulton County judge rejected a request from a DeKalb County Commissioner, the South River Watershed Alliance and a member of an advisory committee overseeing the construction of a police training center for a restraining order to stop work at the site. Several residents and activists have urged DeKalb County to issue a stop work order on the construction of the training center. Various residents raised concerns about the development during the DeKalb Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16. To read the full story, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish