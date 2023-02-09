DeKalb County School Board will consider contracts for HVAC maintenance, playground repair

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will consider some large contracts related to facilities maintenance when the board holds its regular meeting on Feb. 13.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m., and the agenda says there will be a closed-door executive session before the start of the regular meeting. The board will meet at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083. The meeting will also be live-streamed at: www.dekalbschoolsga.org/ communications/dstv

All meetings that aren’t executive sessions are open to the public.

Here are some of the contracts the board will be considering. To see the full agenda for the Feb. 13 meeting, click here.

— Contract extensions with Pediatric Services of America, Inc. dba, Aveanna Healthcare; Cobb Pediatric/The Stepping Stones Group; Delta T Group; and Maxim Healthcare as the most responsive and responsible bidders to provide school health and school nursing services for more than $50,000 per vendor but not to exceed a total contracted amount of $3 million.

— Contract extensions for Progressus Therapy; Community Rehabilitation Associates, Incorporated; Cobb Pediatric/Stepping Stones Group (EBS is now part of the Stepping Stones Group); Comprehensive Therapy Consultants; Pediatric Developmental; Orange Tree Staffing; Atlanta Pediatric Therapy; EDU Healthcare; and Soliant for speech-language, occupational therapy, and physical therapy services for more than $50,000 per vendor but not to exceed the total contracted amount of $9 million.

— The purchase of band uniforms for Columbia High School, Dunwoody High School, and Tucker High School in the amount not to exceed $350,000

— A contract renewal for the Naviance Inc. by PowerSchool, for an additional year in the amount not to exceed $361,370.15. “The renewal will allow the DeKalb County School District to provide a comprehensive college and career platform for twenty-four (24) high schools and twenty (20) middle schools,” the agenda says.

— A contract renewal for the Student Success Agency (SSA) platform for an additional year for an amount not to exceed $215,000. The contract is for mentoring, financial aid coaching, tutoring and advisement.

— Awarding a contract for Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) to CenturyLink Communications LLC (Lumen) and the purchase of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for the district, in an amount not to exceed $700,000.

— A contract renewal for the Athletic Department’s Equipment and Uniform Bid with Riddell All American and BSN Sports, LLC, an additional year through May 16, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $1.2 million.

— A contract for playground equipment repairs to Playworx Playsets LLC, on an as-needed basis during 2023. The contract is for an amount not to exceed $500,000.

— The renewal of a contract for HVAC maintenance and repair services to MAXAIR, Inc., Mechanical Services, Inc. and Sluss and Padgett, Inc. for an additional year in the amount not to exceed $2.5 million.

— An agreement with Mobile Modular Management Corporation to dispose, relocate, install, and renovate existing portable classrooms to install fire sprinkler systems meeting Georgia State Fire Marshall requirements, in the fixed price amount of $3,110,663.00.

— Awarding a contract to F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates, LLC for the cost of materials, delivery, design and construction services for the construction of an outdoor soccer mini-pitch at both Chapel Hill Middle School in an amount not to exceed $142,284 and Sequoyah Middle School in an amount not to exceed $141,471 for a total of $283,755.

— A contract extension for professional services with BRPH Architects-Engineers, Inc., CDH Partners, CORGAN, Croft & Associates, P.C., GSB Architects & Interiors, Inc., Moody Nolan, Inc., Southern A&E, LLC, Stanley, Love Stanley, P.C., Sy Richards, Architects, Inc. and 2WR of Georgia, Inc. on an as needed basis for minor capital improvement projects for an amount not to exceed $3 million collectively.

— Approving the purchase and installation of 12 surface mount drive-on vehicle lifts, from Stertil-Koni Inc. for an amount not to exceed $2.4 million.

— A contract renewal for “turnkey” GPS Technology Systems to Education Logistics, Inc. (EDULOG), not to exceed $796,000.

— Purchasing 30 support vehicles for the transportation department from Wade Ford, Inc., for an amount not to exceed $828,360.90.

— Awarding a contract for architectural and engineering services for the Dresden Elementary School Replacement to BRPH Architects Engineers. The contract is worth $2.3 million.

The school board also held an executive session today, Feb. 9, but the board wasn’t expected to take any action. To see the agenda for that meeting, click here.

