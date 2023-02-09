DeKalb County Schools receives $2.9 million grant to improve student health and wellness

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools is getting a $2.9 million grant to improve student health and wellness.

The US Department of Education Office of Elementary and Secondary Services recently announced the Safe & Supportive Schools: School-Based Mental Health Services grant award. The grant will cover years 2023-2028, according to a press release.

The district will use the money for its “Recruit-Train-Retain” project, the press release says.

According to the press release, the district will use the money for:

— Recruiting school psychologists from diverse backgrounds or those who live within the communities served by DCSD; — Preparing school psychologists to provide mental health services to a diverse student population within regions across the school district; and — Retaining current district school psychologists and reducing the ratio of school psychologists to students, particularly those from diverse backgrounds or living in communities served by DCSD.

The district intends to recruit and train 23 diverse school psychology students to provide mental health services for students.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Mental wellness and education go hand-and-hand,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley said in the press release. “It is important that our students are equipped mentally to be successful as they navigate through their educational careers. This grant will help us continue to address the mental health needs of our students.”

