DeKalb County will close Ponce de Leon Place in Decatur on Feb. 14

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has an upcoming road closure planned in the city of Decatur.

According to the county, Ponce de Leon Place, between Plainview Street and Clairemont Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. The county is working to repair a sanitary sewer line at 614 Ponce de Leon Place.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” a press release from the county says.

In other DeKalb County news:

“The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a third community meeting on Thursday, February 23, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Pleasantdale Elementary School, 3680 Northlake Drive, Doraville, GA. The meeting will take place in the cafeteria,” an announcement from the county says. “The community is invited to attend the meeting and provide input regarding the master plan and upcoming improvements for Pleasantdale Park.”

