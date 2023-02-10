DeKalb County will open warming centers on Feb. 11 and 12

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open warming centers this weekend.

According to Atlanta News First, “The weekend will be wet with rain expected throughout the day on Saturday and a rain and snow mix expected Sunday morning.” To see the ANF forecast, click here.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County about the availability of warming centers for people who need them:

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for two nights, Sat. and Sun., from Feb. 11-12, beginning at 8 p.m.: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034 Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

