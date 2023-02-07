DeKalb plans road closures in Decatur and Greater Decatur this week

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County is planning two road closures this week in Decatur and Greater Decatur.

According to the county Lamont Drive, between Clairemont Avenue and Vidal Boulevard, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 208 Lamont Drive.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the county says.

The county also plans a road closure on Canby Lane between Wesley Chapel Road and the cul de sac.

That road will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 4177 Canby Lane, the announcement from the county says. The county will also post road closure and detour signs.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Earlier today, the county announced a road closure in Decatur on Feb. 14.

According to the county, Ponce de Leon Place, between Plainview Street and Clairemont Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. The county is working to repair a sanitary sewer line at 614 Ponce de Leon Place.

