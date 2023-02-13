DeKalb Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in Clarkston strip club shooting

Share

Clarkston, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a shooting death outside of a strip club in Clarkston.

The suspect is a 29-year-old Covington, Ga. resident. He was apprehended on Monday, Feb. 13 at a motel off of LaVista Road, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office.

“The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the U.S. Marshals, took the suspect into custody after he unsuccessfully attempted to flee from arrest by kicking out a hotel window,” the post states.

According to investigators, another man was shot in the leg during the incident in the parking lot at Strokers Nightclub on Brockett Road.

The suspect was being pursued on warrants accusing him of the shooting death of 37-year-old Alpharetta, Georgia resident Jimmy Esgaldo Leon on Dec. 14, 2022. He is charged with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault Weapon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The suspect was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, and he is being held without bond.

