DeKalb to hold food distribution event on Feb. 4

DeKalb County, GA— On Saturday, Feb. 4, DeKalb County Government is holding a food distribution event this weekend.

“On Saturday, Feb. 4, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food,” a press release from the county says.

The press release notes that inflation is hitting residents hard.

“With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”

Along with a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will contain fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. Additionally, residents will receive cookies, fruit juice boxes, and cereal.

Beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine, 5,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following drive-through locations:

— New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

— Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

— Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

— Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

— The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

— Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided more than 105,000 boxes of food to families, utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the food.

