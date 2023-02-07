Dope Coffee opening on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County

DeKalb County, GA — Dope Coffee Company will be opening soon on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County. The coffee shop will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 18 at its new headquarters.

The new 6,000 square-foot facility includes the company’s coffee bean roasting, manufacturing and warehousing operations, a multimedia production facility, offices, a community event space and the Dope Coffee Cafe, according to a press release.

“The facility not only is the home of Dope Coffee, it’s an important and integral extension of the Dope Coffee brand,” said Michael Loyd, founder, and CEO of Dope Coffee Company.

He added that the mission of Dope Coffee is to connect coffee, culture, and hip-hop.

“Our new, fully-integrated facility allows us to do this under a single roof, along with extending it out into the larger world through our sales of Dope Coffee direct-to-consumers via our website and at retail stores throughout the country,” Lloyd said.

The grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 and will feature various events, including free coffee tastings, a coffee roasting demonstration, live music, and a prize giveaway.

“Dope Coffee is an experience as well as a premium coffee brand,” Loyd said. “Dope is the tantalizing vibe of coffee + hip-hop and we use music to bridge the gap between generations and ethnicities, offering quality that appeals to everyone.”

Dope Coffee Company was founded in 2019 by Michael and Michelle Loyd. In 2020, the company started selling Dope Coffee directly to consumers through its website. The Lloyds fulfilled orders out of their garage. Sales grew rapidly in 2022 and this year, the company is taking its next leap to launch the brand in retail stores.

“We’re taking the Dope Coffee brand to Americans where they live and work by way of launching in retail stores and our first Dope Coffee Experience event at our new home in Decatur will celebrate that, along with celebrating our presence as a vital force in the local community here in metro Atlanta,” Michael Loyd said.

Dope Coffee Company will be located at 5360 Snapfinger Woods Drive, unit 134 in Decatur.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish