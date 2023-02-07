Druid Hills Middle School on Level 1 lockdown due to off-campus issue

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Druid Hills Middle School went on a Level 1 lockdown on Tuesday, Feb. 7, due to an off-campus incident.

According to a parent, students were not allowed to change classes during the lockdown. The parent forwarded this message from the school’s principal:

“The purpose of this communication is to make you aware that Druid Hills Middle School, at the direction of the DCSD Public Safety Department, is currently on a Level I lockdown due to an investigation that is occurring off of school grounds. This lockdown level is to ensure the security of all exterior doors while normal operations occur within the building.”

A spokesperson for DeKalb County Schools didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Decaturish also contacted DeKalb County Police for additional information about the event that prompted the lockdown. A spokesperson said that police responded to a report of someone having a mental health crisis on Lawrenceville Highway, less than a mile from the school, but the spokesperson could not confirm whether that issue was related to the school lockdown.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

