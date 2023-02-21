East Decatur Greenway, Trees Atlanta plant trees on Katie Kerr Drive in Decatur

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Over 70 volunteers gathered on Feb. 18 to plant 91 trees along a three-quarters of a mile stretch of Katie Kerr Drive in Decatur.

The trees will help shade a hot, sunny portion of the East Decatur Greenway segments of the PATH trail during the spring and summer, according to a press release. Trees Atlanta provided the trees, materials, and staff for the work day. East Decatur Greenway served as the fiscal partner.

Trees Atlanta staff and volunteer leaders showed the correct way to plant a tree and coached the tree-planters. Cate Hughes, manager of the NeighborWoods program at Trees Atlanta, selected nine tree species, including oaks, elms, bald cypress, sycamore, American hornbeam, and others.

“This is a big project, and will make a tremendous positive impact on this part of the PATH trail,” Hughes said.

In other Arbor Day news:

— The city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Garden Club held an Arbor Day tree planting on Feb. 17. Resident Davis Dunbar, the owner of Redbone Nurseries, donated this year’s tree for planting.

“Avondale Estates is proud to announce its 39th year as a Tree City USA for its impressive tree coverage and commitment to urban forestry,” an announcement from the city says.

The recognition was awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation, which runs the Tree City USA program. It celebrates cities, like Avondale Estates, that are invested in increasing their urban canopy. The Arbor Day Foundation works with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to encourage tree expansion in urban areas, the announcement states.

— The city of Decatur gave out seedlings at Legacy Park on Feb. 18. The trees available included: 50 persimmon trees, 50 dogwoods, 50 yellow poplars, and 50 bald cypress trees.

— ReLeaf DeKalb, a partnership between DeKalb County and Trees Atlanta, has enjoyed a successful launch for the 2023 planting season by planting a total of 214 trees. Trees were planted on North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, North Hairston Road, Memorial Drive and at Wade Walker Park, according to a press release. Throughout the month of March, an additional 150 trees will be planted in the following locations: – 50 trees on North Hairston Road from 9 a.m. to noon on March 11. The meetup location is 6011 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, Ga 30083. For more information about the planting, click here. – 100 trees on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road from 9 a.m. to noon on March 25. The meetup location is at 1152 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Rd., Lithonia, Ga 30058. For more information, click here. The county recently began its second year of ReLeaf DeKalb, which includes residential front yards and public properties. Planting trees increases DeKalb’s tree canopy and enhances ecosystem benefits.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish