East Decatur Greenway, Trees Atlanta plant trees on Katie Kerr Drive in Decatur

East Decatur Greenway, Trees Atlanta plant trees on Katie Kerr Drive in DecaturVolunteers from East Decatur Greenway and Trees Atlanta planted 91 trees along Katie Kerr Drive in Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 18. Photo courtesy of East Decatur Greenway.
This story has been updated.
Decatur, GA — Over 70 volunteers gathered on Feb. 18 to plant 91 trees along a three-quarters of a mile stretch of Katie Kerr Drive in Decatur.
The trees will help shade a hot, sunny portion of the East Decatur Greenway segments of the PATH trail during the spring and summer, according to a press release. Trees Atlanta provided the trees, materials, and staff for the work day. East Decatur Greenway served as the fiscal partner.
Trees Atlanta staff and volunteer leaders showed the correct way to plant a tree and coached the tree-planters. Cate Hughes, manager of the NeighborWoods program at Trees Atlanta, selected nine tree species, including oaks, elms, bald cypress, sycamore, American hornbeam, and others.
“This is a big project, and will make a tremendous positive impact on this part of the PATH trail,” Hughes said.
In other Arbor Day news:
— The city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Garden Club held an Arbor Day tree planting on Feb. 17. Resident Davis Dunbar, the owner of Redbone Nurseries, donated this year’s tree for planting.
“Avondale Estates is proud to announce its 39th year as a Tree City USA for its impressive tree coverage and commitment to urban forestry,” an announcement from the city says.
The recognition was awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation, which runs the Tree City USA program. It celebrates cities, like Avondale Estates, that are invested in increasing their urban canopy. The Arbor Day Foundation works with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to encourage tree expansion in urban areas, the announcement states.
— The city of Decatur gave out seedlings at Legacy Park on Feb. 18. The trees available included: 50 persimmon trees, 50 dogwoods, 50 yellow poplars, and 50 bald cypress trees.
