Fire destroys home in Oakhurst neighborhood

Decatur, GA — A fire in the Oakhurst neighborhood destroyed a local home and displaced the man living there.

Fire Chief Toni Washington said firefighters responded to the residence in the 300 block of West Benson Street at 3:11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

“Upon arrival, flames and smoke were showing from the exterior of the home,” Washington said. “A primary search revealed no one occupied the house at the time of the fire. The fire was contained mainly in the kitchen. Significant smoke and heat damage was noted throughout the residence. DeKalb Engine 3 responded to backfill Decatur Fire Station 1. No injuries were reported.”

The homeowner, Elliott Augustine, has received an outpouring of support from the neighborhood.

Jason Conn has publicized the relief efforts in the local Oakhurst Facebook group, including a Go Fund Me that has raised $2,385 so far.

“Many friends have reached out to see how they can help, and Elliott is overwhelmed with the support he has received,” Conn wrote in the Facebook group. “As many of you know, Elliott is self-employed and owns a web design company and a drone company. He wants everyone to know he is open for business and will be actively working each day while this is all sorted out with insurance. He is staying at a hotel in Decatur for the time being.”

Augustine said he plans on staying in Oakhurst.

“I love Oakhurst and plan on re-building and staying here,” he said. “I am extremely thankful of the outpouring of love and support. … I’m overwhelmed as you can imagine. Thank you all for your friendship and concern.”

Conn said following the fire, several neighborhood kids decorated Augustine’s driveway with encouraging messages.

“It really touched him,” Conn said.

Augustine said the fire has reminded him about what’s important in life.

“Some days things get put into perspective,” he said. “Losing my home to fire is an amazing event, but I’m thankful for my health, friends, and neighbors.”

