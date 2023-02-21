GDOT plans to repave LaVista Road at night for the next two to three months

Share

Tucker, GA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has plans for a stretch of LaVista Road in the city of Tucker.

GDOT has a nightly paving project planned for the next two-to-three months, according to an announcement from the city.

“The Georgia Department of Transportation has completed patching and is now on schedule for repaving Lavista Road from 285 to Lawrenceville Highway,” the city of Tucker announced in a Facebook post. “Please exercise caution while driving this stretch, as the road may be uneven. Paving will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and may take two to three months to complete, weather pending.”

The city of Tucker did not have any additional information about the paving work.

Decaturish has contacted the Georgia Department of Transportation seeking additional information about this project. This story will be updated when GDOT responds.

In other Tucker news:

— The third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be held on Feb. 21-26. Restaurant Week will feature over 20 restaurants offering special prices and menu items throughout the week.

One of the participating restaurants is Antico Pizza, which is located at 4650 Hugh Howell Rd, Bldg 500, suite 530.

“Tucker is a little bit like an undiscovered planet orbiting around the sun, and our feeling is this is an area that has tremendous potential, tremendous growth, and, really, the future here is extremely bright,” Nick B. Telesca of Antico Pizza said in the press release.

— The Tucker City Council, at its Feb. 13 meeting, approved a contract with Lowe Engineers to manage public works maintenance.

In November 2022, Tucker voters approved a referendum allowing the city to take over the maintenance of stormwater systems and roads from DeKalb County. The city also increased the millage rate to 3 mills to fund the service.

“In our model, we will be using subcontractors to perform the physical maintenance,” City Manager Tami Hanlin wrote in a memo. “These functions, such as filling potholes, maintaining right of ways, traffic signals, and responding to emergencies will directly impact residents.”

— The city of Tucker is seeking an artist to design and install a mural on a retaining wall at the beginning of the trail network in downtown Tucker. The bid deadline is March 2 at noon.

The trail is known as Segment 1a. It’s part of a 32-mile network of greenway trails, neighborhood greenways and side paths laid out in the city’s trail master plan.

“This mural will be the first piece of public art initiated by the city and is the result of several plans and studies including the Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Master Plan, Trail Master Plan, Downtown Tucker Alley Activation, and Art in the Alleys,” the bid documents states.

— Registration for Tucker’s Summer Camp program recently filled up within 30 minutes.

“We are excited about the success of our Summer Camp program, and it showed this morning when in less than 30 minutes our camp was full,” the Tucker Parks and Recreation Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We are disappointed for several of our community’s families that were unable to secure a space for their children. We are always working on solutions for our growing participation. We will continue working on staffing and facility space, which are our biggest limitations for expanding our participation levels. We will open registration for a waiting list and will draw from those families, if and when we are able to accommodate them.”

Zoe Seiler and Sara Amis contributed to this story.

