Gov. Kemp appoints new members to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association

Stone Mountain, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new appointments to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The SMMA governs the park.

The new members are:

— Erica Rocker

Rocker is an economic development professional for the Clayton County Board of Commissioners with over 20 years of experience in municipal government. She has previously served on several boards and commissions throughout her work in North Fulton and South Fulton County, including Habitat for Humanity, Atlanta Medical Center -South, Westlake High School Touchdown Club, and the ATL Airport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Currently, she serves on the Southern Innovation Crescent Board and the Atlanta Regional Marketing Alliance, is a member of the Arts Clayton Board of Directors, 2017 Class of Leadership Sandy Springs, the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA), International Economic Development Council (IEDC), Clayton County Chamber of Commerce BOD, ATL Airport BOD, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Emory University Alumni Association.

— Jeff Mullis

Mullis is President and CEO of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. He is a former member of the Georgia General Assembly and proudly served in the State Senate for over two decades. During his time in the State Senate, Mullis served as Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, a member of the Senate Appropriations, Subcommittee Chair of Economic Development and Tourism, Regulated Industries and Utilities Committees, and Reapportionment Committee. Mullis has been recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in Georgia” for ten consecutive years for his work on several issues, including transportation and economic development. Also, James Magazine listed Mullis as one of the “Most Influential Political Leaders in Georgia” for eight consecutive years. He is an active member of his community. His affiliations include the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club, Chickamauga Lions Club, Georgia Historic Society, Georgia Music Hall of Fame – Co-Chair, and is a member of the Chickamauga First Baptist Church.

