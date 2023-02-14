Jersey Mike’s Subs opening Decatur location on Feb. 15

Share

Decatur, GA — A national sandwich chain is making its Decatur debut on Feb. 15.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 187 N. Arcadia Ave., the shopping center anchored by Publix next to the Notion apartment complex. According to a press release, the franchise owners are Eric Harrison, Nicole Williams, Charmaine Ward-Millner, and Keith Millner.

The grand opening will begin with a fundraiser through Sunday, February 19 to support the National Black MBA Association Atlanta Chapter and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

“Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $5 contribution in-store to the National Black MBA Association Atlanta Chapter or the 100 Black Men of Atlanta in exchange for a regular sub,” the press release says. “Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.”

Jersey Mike’s customers can order in-store or through the company’s app. The press release says, “delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.” People can also place curbside pickup orders through the app.

Here’s more information about Jersey Mike’s, provided by a spokesperson for the company:

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 470-508-0288. Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started within 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement, “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

