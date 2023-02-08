Kevin Gillespie’s Revival restaurant temporarily and abruptly closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Share

Decatur, GA — Revival, a Decatur restaurant started by celebrity chef Kevin Gillespie, abruptly closed on Jan. 14.

A reader noticed a sign on the door. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine indicates the closure is temporary.

The restaurant’s voicemail says, “Unfortunately, as of Jan. 14, 2023, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to abruptly close the restaurant. We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we hope to see you soon.”

Decaturish sent Gillespie a message seeking comment. There are no messages about the closure on the restaurant’s website or social media pages.

Revival opened on Church Street in 2015. It offered family-style dining and a menu that reflected Gillespie’s Southern roots, reinterpreting favorite meals from his childhood.Gillespie rose to prominence following an appearance on Top Chef in 2009, and since then, he has racked up accolades. He was named a 2015 and 2017 semifinalist and 2016 finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: South award, and his book Fire in My Belly was a James Beard finalist. His restaurants have been featured in GQ and Esquire Magazines.

He also founded the popular Gunshow restaurant in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park neighborhood in 2013.

This story will be updated when more information is available.