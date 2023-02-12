KNO in good financial shape as Spring Fling plans get underway

Share

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood Neighbors Organization treasurer Josh Woiderski offered an update on KNO’s 2023 budget number and current financial status at their meeting Feb. 10.

KNO’s 2023 expenditures are projected to be $136,174, which will be $23,484 over projected revenues. However, KNO has $136,840 currently in reserve. “We have plenty of money in the bank,” Woiderski said.

Spring Fling sponsorship chair Katie Kissel said that the 2023 date for KIrkwood’s yearly festival is May 13. Kissel said that people can still sign up to be sponsors and that signup for the 5K walk/run is live. “This will be our 20th annual Spring Fling so we’re doing it big,” said Kissel, adding, “There will be special prizes for those who run or walk with their strollers. We also have special prizes for those who run or walk with their dogs.”



In response to a question, Kissel confirmed that if you run or walk with both a stroller and a dog, you can get both prizes.

In other KNO business:

— Zoning Committee chair Susanne Blam presented a variance application for 2081 Lanes Lane NE. There is an existing duplex at the location and the developer, Shannon Cook, wants to build a second story and convert the duplex to a single family home. The developer is also requesting setback reductions to add an accessory dwelling unit.

The zoning committee recommended denying the setback because it would encroach on trees that are protected by a city ordinance, but recommended approving the second story.



A neighbor, Nicole Basler, objected to anything that would increase impervious surfaces because of existing flooding problems.

Aaron Stanford spoke in favor of the setback because of the need for more housing. Stanford expressed that the way the law is written makes it very difficult to build accessory dwelling units.



Blam responded that the committee didn’t deny an ADU, but required that it be moved because of the conflicting ordinance. “Approving something that violates a different ordinance is something we just can’t do,” said Blame.



KNO voted to recommend denial the setback for the ADU, and voted to support the addition of a second story.

— A request to 120 Rogers Street NE from I-1 (light industrial) to MRC-1 (mixed residential commercial) was deferred to the March meeting. There is an existing school in a circa 1900 building at the location but the current zoning does not allow schools. The committee would like to set requirements about the height of any new buildings, but has not reached an agreement with the owner yet.

— During the meeting, it was announced that Sonny Howell is now part-owner of Kirkwood Public House and plans to switch its liquor permit to his name.

— Education Committee chair Taylor Cross presented a letter to the Atlanta Public Schools superintendent and Board of Education asking that APS should revisit its decision to not expand Toomer Elementary. APS will be renovating and modernizing Toomer during the 23-24 school year. Taylor said that given current trends, Toomer is likely to reach capacity by the time the renovation is finished. KNO approved the letter.

— A vote on a letter requesting that the city of Atlanta consider a 4-way stop at the intersection of Warren Street and Hosea L Williams Drive was tabled until the March meeting so that more residents will know about it before it is sent. Transportation Commitee chair Rebecca Serna said that the intersection is dangerous for pedestrians especially school children walking to Toomer Elementary. Serna offered an article about a study in Philadelphia that indicated that replacing signals with four-way stops reduced both car crashes and pedestrian injuries.

— Yasamin Khorashahi from Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari’s office announced that there will be a town hall meeting about the work to be done on DeKalb Avenue. The meeting will be held March 9 from 5:30-7pm at Israel Baptist Church. Work on DeKalb Ave will not begin until after work on the Krog tunnel is finished.

— Environmental Committee chair Earl Williamson announced that KNO will be holding a volunteer event with Georgia Tech students in the newly acquired section of Kirkwood Urban Forest on Saturday March 4 at 9 a.m.

— Clay Cemetery tours will be held March 11-12 and March 18-19 at noon and 2 p.m.

— Williamson said that the Gilliam off-leash dog park needs volunteers, and that KNO is selling personalized hardscape bricks as a fundraiser for Bessie Branham Park, adding, “Buy a brick!”

