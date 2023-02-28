Leadership DeKalb applications open for class of 2024

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Leadership DeKalb is accepting applications for the class of 2024 until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Each spring, a new class participates in a 10-month leadership development program. Throughout the program, members of the class learn about the many parts of DeKalb County, including education, economic development, government, health, and culture, according to a press release.

Leadership DeKalb is also hosting an open house on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at The Cereal Lab, 335 W. Ponce de Leon, Suite D in Decatur. Guests will be able to meet with Leadership DeKalb staff and alumni to learn more about the program, discuss their experience, and answer questions. To register for the open house, click here.

“Come grow your network with more than 1,000 alumni, develop lifelong friendships with fellow class members, learn about the issues facing the region, and discover the impact you can have as a well-informed leader,” the press release states.

To apply for the Leadership DeKalb Class of 2024, complete the online application form at https://leadershipdekalb.wildapricot.org/2024-Program-Application and pay the $50 application fee. Information on full and partial scholarships is available.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish