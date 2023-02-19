Man making food delivery shot in road rage incident in Greater Decatur

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A driver shot a man making a food delivery on Feb. 18.

The shooting happened after a vehicle crash.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office described the shooting as a “road rage” incident that occurred on Memorial Drive in Greater Decatur. The sheriff’s office said the victim “sought refuge” at the jail after being shot. They described the victim as a Duluth resident who was “making a food delivery when he became involved in an alleged road rage incident with another driver, who shot him.”

According to DeKalb County Police, they were called to the DeKalb County Jail after getting a call about a person shot.

“When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to an area hospital by EMS for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “Initial investigation indicates the victim confronted another driver after a vehicle collision. During the confrontation, the other driver shot the victim.”

DeKalb Police are still investigating.

The victim “was able to walk into the facility, where sheriff’s deputies called for emergency medical services,” the sheriff’s office said.

