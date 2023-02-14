MARTA seeking input on South DeKalb transit initiative

Share

DeKalb County, GA — MARTA is seeking input from residents in South DeKalb to help shape the future of transit in the area.

The South DeKalb transit initiative study will focus on improving mobility and accessibility to housing and jobs by providing a high-capacity transit alternative in south DeKalb County, according to the project website.

To take the project survey, click here. For more information about the project, click here.

“South DeKalb County is expected to experience significant growth along the I-20 corridor and requires transportation options that will keep pace with future demand,” the project website states. “The MARTA South DeKalb Transit Initiative is a comprehensive effort to address current and anticipated needs for high quality, dependable transit options, creating reliable transportation connections between where people live, work, and play.”

​The study will identify environmental and transportation impacts associated with developing high-capacity transit service in South DeKalb. The project is being done in conjunction with DeKalb County and the city of Atlanta and in cooperation with the Federal Transit Administration.

“In addition, the project will provide opportunities for economic development and support revitalization efforts as planning partners in the corridor, including the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County prepare for anticipated future growth,” the website says.

​Roadways in South DeKalb have seen more traffic, slower travel times and increased crashes at major intersections. There is also a lack of pedestrian and bike facilities between residential and commercial centers. MARTA is exploring high-capacity transit, such as bus rapid transit, light rail transit and heavy rail transit, to serve the mobility needs of the area.

“Transportation is key to connecting area residents to jobs and for the area’s economic development,” according to the website. “By 2050, population and employment in our study area are projected to increase by 33% and 25%, respectively. The study area includes portions of the cities of Atlanta, Stonecrest, Lithonia, Decatur, and Avondale. The study area is bound by Redan Road to the north, downtown Atlanta near MARTA Five Points Station to the west, Rockdale County to the east, and SR 155/SR 212 to the south.”

