Mister John’s Music opening at Olive and Pine in Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Mister John’s Music will open in Avondale Estates at Olive and Pine, 6 Olive Street. The business will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mister John’s Music is a boutique music school that started in Philadelphia, according to a press release. Terra alma is the real estate firm that found space for the music school.

“Mister John’s Music is not your average music school. The way they incorporate relationship building into group music classes is incredible,” said Michaela Boone, terra alma associate. “Their invigorating programming, including open mic nights focused on intergenerational performances where kids and adults play together, is sure to connect to the community.”

Mister John’s Music will offer music education programs for all ages with live instruments. Group and private sessions are designed to be fun and participatory. Sessions also include socioemotional lessons through play and music.

“As grown people, developing new friendships and relationships can be hard. Mister John’s Music has facilitated many new friendships at all stages of life in an arts-based way,” John Francisco, owner and founder of Mister John’s Music. “Our first location in Philly has been very impactful.”

Francisco added that the business’ agenda is inclusivity, empathy, and kindness.

“This certainly speaks to how I live and the programming we offer our students,” he said.

When Mister John’s Music was considering spaces in the Atlanta area, they needed a location within about 15 minutes of its current location to maintain its existing audience. Mister John’s Music currently offers classes at Urban Pie in Kirkwood, 2012 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE in Atlanta.

“I needed to visualize it. I knew what worked in Philly and wanted to recreate the magic related to the aesthetics of the place. When we finished looking at two to three places, the immediacy of what would work became evident,” Francisco said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish