Mount Olive Drive to be closed on March 1; Stone Mountain water line project will take 6 months

Greater Decatur, GA — Mount Olive Drive, between Laurel Ridge Drive and Ivy Court, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The road will be closed in order to raise a manhole at 2930 Mt. Olive Drive.

Detour and road closure signs will be in the area while the road is closed to alert drivers of construction work and of local traffic restrictions, according to a press release. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Gabe Cummings, project manager, SAK Construction, LLC at 615-852-0988.

Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County will continue on Monday, March 13, with the beginning of the Stone Mountain Lithonia Road Water Line Replacement Project, according to a press release. Crews will replace 5,000 linear feet of water lines with new 8- and 12-inch ductile-iron water lines along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

The repair is expected to take about six months and will be completed in September, barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Residents and visitors in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.

To learn more about the Stone Mountain Lithonia Road Water Line Replacement Project, join the virtual community meeting on Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Information is also available by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800- 986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

