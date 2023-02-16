New 33-unit townhome development planned in Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Toll Brothers is planning to build 33 townhomes in Avondale Estates this spring. The project will be located at 3039 Wells Street.

“Henley by Toll Brothers offers luxury, low-maintenance living in a new townhome community near downtown Decatur in Avondale Estates, GA, providing convenient access to arts, music, restaurants, and shopping in addition to major roadways,” the Toll Brothers website states.

The townhomes will start in the high $500,000s. The development includes two floor plans – Hillmont and Kourtney. Each floor plan is 2,048 square feet or more across three stories, according to Urbanize Atlanta. All the units will have three or four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

“These spacious home designs offer flexibility for any lifestyle, while sophisticated finishes provide the comforts of luxury,” the website states. “This community is centered around beautiful open green space and extends access to the Stone Mountain Trail, perfect for outdoor recreation.”

The development will front a portion of the Stone Mountain Trail, a multi-use greenway the PATH Foundation established to connect downtown Atlanta and DeKalb County. The townhomes will be zoned for Avondale Elementary School and Druid Hills middle and high schools.

According to Urbanize Atlanta, this development will be one of the cheaper options in the area. The least expensive townhome option in Decatur currently is Toll Brothers’ New Talley Street project, which costs $669,990. Another option is a live-work development in Oakhurst at $675,000.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish