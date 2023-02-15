No injuries reported after student fires gun in DeKalb middle school classroom

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A student fired a gun in a classroom at a DeKalb County middle school, according to the school’s principal.

Miller Grove Middle School Principal Sharon Evans informed parents about the incident in a letter dated Feb. 14. The DeKalb County School District provided the letter to Decaturish.

“During a class restroom break, a small popping noise was heard by staff and reported to school administration and the School Resource Officer,” Evans said. “The pop heard by staff was determined to be from the discharging of the weapon in the classroom. The weapon was quickly confiscated and secured by administrators and the School Resource Officer. No students or staff members were injured. I applaud the appropriate response from our staff and campus security to address the incident promptly.”

Evans said the student would face “district consequences” outlined in the student code of conduct, as well as possible criminal charges.

“I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign by telling a parent or staff member any time they suspect there may be an unsafe situation at school,” Evans wrote.

