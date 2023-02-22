PERC Coffee opening in Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — There’s something brewing in Tucker.

PERC Coffee is opening at 2316 Main Street this spring. The coffee roaster is based in Savannah. This will be PERC’s third metro-Atlanta location.

“PERC combines a nostalgic, eclectic atmosphere with a classic drink menu enhanced by signature beverages,” a press release from the company says. “Guests can explore rotating single-origin drip coffee, milk-based drinks, seasonal espresso, pour overs, and flights. The popular Good Times Latte, featuring house-made vanilla lavender syrup topped with a dash of habeñero-infused sugar, is a good place to start. Along with PERC’s signature beverage menu, the new shop will also feature made-to-order waffles, bagel sammies, and fresh pastries.”

The business hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

“The Main Street spot sits in the heart of ever-growing downtown Tucker,” the press release says. “PERC’s third metro Atlanta location will be a complementary addition to the craft food and drink culture. The Tucker shop boasts 2,200+ square feet with a completely customized build-out. Local architects based in Atlanta have been working diligently to craft a cozy, eclectic space true to PERC. The pièce de résistance is the bright pink La Marzocco custom-made for the shop.”

The shop will have indoor and outdoor seating.

“The shop will feel instantly familiar to anyone who has visited other PERC locations,” the press release says. “Customers will be able to purchase new PERC merch and bags of coffee including what’s currently on bar and special limited releases, all roasted by PERC in Savannah, GA.”

Retail Director Amber Foreman said the PERC team is “super proud of our barista and manager training programs and the incredible people on our team.

“We work hard to ensure every drink that goes out is as good as it possibly can be and served by someone who genuinely cares for the coffee and even more for our guests,” Foreman said.

PERC Is owned by Philip Brown and Alan Fischer.

“It was very special to visit for the first time and immediately be made to feel a part of the community,” Tucker shop Manager Shaa’ista Sabir said. “People have been very kind and welcoming, and I can’t wait to return the favor and share all of the awesome things PERC has in store. There’s nothing like someone having a cup of our coffee and going, ‘Wow! What was that?’.

PERC also sells products in grocery stores, like Whole Foods.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish