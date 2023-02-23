Person dies after being hit by train in DeKalb County; Car slams into Stone Mountain home

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, ANF

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — One person is dead after being hit by a train overnight on Feb. 22 in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says it happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. at Turner Hill Road and Covington Highway in Lithonia.

No other information has been released at this time.

In other public safety news:

By Miles Montgomery, ANF

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An investigation is underway after a driver slammed her car into a Stone Mountain home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to DeKalb County officials, officers responded to a crash at the 4700 block of Birch Ridge Trail. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that crashed into the home.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear what led up to this crash. Officials have not released if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The investigation continues.

— The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently executed a search warrant at the Arlo apartments in Decatur.

Decaturish reader Clay Walker provided this photo of DeKalb Police outside the apartment complex on Feb. 16. DeKalb Police assisted GBI.

A spokesperson for the GBI said, “I can confirm that the GBI was executing a search warrant connected to an active investigation. At this point, I’m not able to release additional details.”

— The Atlanta Police Department encourages people to lock up their guns

“In 2022, more than 2,000 firearms were stolen out of vehicles in the City of Atlanta,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Irresponsible gun owners and criminals with firearms make our city unsafe. Leaving guns in your vehicle unsecured gives criminals more access. The Atlanta Police Department(APD) reminds the community that gun ownership requires responsibility, maturity, and mindfulness. Thieves break into cars to find things of value. Giving them easy access to weapons to commit more crimes is a detriment to all of us.”

Portions of this story were provided by Decaturish content partner Atlanta News First.