(PHOTOS) 2023 Mead Road Mardi Gras

Decatur, GA — The Mead Road Mardi Gras parade rolled through Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood for one last time on Saturday, Feb. 4.

That is, unless the parade’s founders, Emily and David Berg and their collaborators, Erin and Mike Murphy, can find someone willing to take over after they step aside. Anyone interested in carrying on the tradition should email Emily Berg at [email protected]

