(PHOTOS) 2023 Mead Road Mardi Gras

Decatur, GA — The Mead Road Mardi Gras parade rolled through Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood for one last time on Saturday, Feb. 4.
That is, unless the parade’s founders, Emily and David Berg and their collaborators, Erin and Mike Murphy, can find someone willing to take over after they step aside. Anyone interested in carrying on the tradition should email Emily Berg at [email protected]
Children walk with the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade banner on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
HomeGrown Brass Band plays during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seth Arroyo (left) and his father Luis watch the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade from Oakview Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adam Watt (left) and his mother Summer walk in the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eva holds a sign during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oliver Schwin grabs beads during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Winnona Park Elementary Krewe walks in the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Erin Murphy (right) one of the Mead Road Mardi Gras organizers, wears a large headdress while handing out swag during the parade on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer Taylor reacts after catching beads during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People lined up on Oakview Road to watch and catch throws during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill Middle School French Club walks in the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isha Brooks with the Beacon Hill Middle School Krewe waves a flag during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Mead Road Mardi Gras parade rolls down Mead Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nora Hill-Ritenour rolls with the Krewe of Grateful Gluttons Mob of Emus during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Drum Major Jay Cleaver leads the Atlanta Freedom Bands down Mead Road during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amy Hudson reacts to the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Freedom Bands Color Guard performs during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Elementary students put on a drumming performance in front of the school during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2023 Mead Road Mardi Gras parade judges on Saturday, Feb. 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amanda Martin, with “I LOVE Mud Bugs!” Chef’s hat on and members of the Krewe of Grateful Gluttons and their Mob of Emus look on as the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade rolls into the Imperial for the after party on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
