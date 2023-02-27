(PHOTOS) East Lake Family YMCA holds Black History Month parade

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Family YMCA celebrated Black History Month with a parade on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Seed & Feed Marching Abominable community band performed for YMCA staff and members, politicians, and community residents who joined the parade.
Vendor Elizabeth Johnson, owner of @Lizcraftsandgifts poses with some of her merchandise during the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right,) Barb, Sally, San and Joann performed with Seed & Feed Marching Abominable during the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Philicity and Philicia West hold the banner for the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Patricia Pole holds balloons before the start of the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Deborah, 8, (left) and Savannah Smith, 5, look at a banner with the likenesses of influential figures in Black history during the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade heads down Eva Davis Way in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. On the left waving is Dekalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson, to Johnson’s left rear holding a sign is Georgia state Rep. Becky Evans. DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson holds the center of the banner. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants in the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade walk down Eva Davis Way in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Grand Marshal Leona Perry waves during the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chantelle Tiller (left,) who works the East Lake Y’s front desk, dances with Angela Carrington of Seed & Feed Marching Abominable during the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable performs during the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vonda Richardson from East Lake Y’s membership services walks in the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Evelyn Davis and her grandson Balei Wells, 3, watch the East Lake Family YMCA Black History Month Celebration Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Annie Jones attends the Black History Month Celebration Parade at the East Lake Family YMCA in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia state Rep. Becky Evans and DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson dance while Seed & Feed Marching Abominable plays after the Black History Month Celebration Parade at the East Lake Family YMCA in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sheldon Prescott (center) attends the Black History Month Celebration Parade at the East Lake Family YMCA in Atlanta with his sons Samuel, 3, (left) and Siyon, 4, (right) on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Audrey Dumas from East Lake Y’s Active Older Adults attends the Black History Month Celebration Parade at the East Lake Family YMCA in Atlanta with her great-grandson Justin McNeal, 3, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
