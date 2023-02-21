(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras

Stone Mountain, GA — Stone Mountain Village celebrated Mardi Gras with its third annual parade and block party on Saturday, Feb. 18. The parade rolled down Main Street with bands, fancy cars, dancers, local organizations, dignitaries, and floats as revelers cheered and reached for beads and candy. The block party featured food trucks, vendors, and live music by Louisiana fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux and the Cajun Po’ Boys.
Mark Rabago decorated his shoes with purple, green and gold glitter for the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux from Houma, Louisiana performed with the Cajun Po’ Boys during the block party before and after the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Mack Musci dances to the music of fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux and the Cajun Po’ Boys while his grandfather looks on during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa Young is dressed up in Carnival finery for the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rafael Hernandez (left) and Lazaro Gutierrez (right) enjoy hurricanes and a cigar during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jelani Linder (left) and Denise Phillips (right) celebrate on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charmaine Holiday holds up her purple, green and gold umbrella during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vernice Smylie, who was with Girl Scout Troop 23020 selling cookies, dances to the music of fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux and the Cajun Po’ Boys during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karen Kelly (center) gets set to view the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Autumn, Azara, Albany and Aurbrie hold their lace umbrellas while they wait on Main Street for the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade to start on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Essence Dance Troupe performs in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atholl Highlanders Pipes and Drums USA plays in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Natasha Miller (left,) owner of Smax Snax candy store on Main Street, cheers on participants as the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade rolls by on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Royal Rubies Red Hatters walk in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Empress of the Blues” Sandra Hall, on the left in car, acted as Queen of Carnival during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Blues and R&B musician Albert White acted as King of Carnival. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A person in a flamingo costume rides a unicycle during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable performs in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members from First Senior Center walk in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Barb Tucker walks in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Alcovy High School Marching Band from Covington, Georgia performs in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Friends of Santa Claus toss beads from their float during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twin brothers Frank (left) and Tom Vigarino from Youngstown, Ohio raise their hurricanes during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stone Mountain Police Lt. Shirlene Parks looking festive during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stone Mountain Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones rides in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia Stars Academy Dazzling Gems Majorettes perform in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Columbia High School Marching Eagles from Greater Decatur perform in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
