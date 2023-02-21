(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Stone Mountain Village celebrated Mardi Gras with its third annual parade and block party on Saturday, Feb. 18. The parade rolled down Main Street with bands, fancy cars, dancers, local organizations, dignitaries, and floats as revelers cheered and reached for beads and candy. The block party featured food trucks, vendors, and live music by Louisiana fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux and the Cajun Po’ Boys.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish