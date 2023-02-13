(PHOTOS) Titilayo Dance Collective celebrates West African culture and heritage

Greater Decatur, GA — The Titilayo Dance Collective honored West African culture and heritage during a performance of dance and drumming at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Led by Nadia Trotter, the collective featured guest artists Romero Beverly, Kalah Byrd and Jahbri Black. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s series of events throughout the month of February celebrating Black History Month.
For a full list of Black History Month activities at DeKalb libraries, visit: https://dekalblibrary.org/news/black-history-month-2023
Nadia Trotter dances to the rhythm of Romero Beverly on dunduns (left rear) and Jahbri Black on djembe, during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Kannon Primus, Kenzo Primus and their uncle Kody Allen clap during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ali Bah, 5, (in red, blue and gray top) and other audience members learn some West African dance steps during a performance by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Heka Rahim (center) and other members of the audience learn some West African dance steps from Titilayo Dance Collective during their performance at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kody Allen (center) joins in the dancing during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nadia Trotter dances during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nadia Trotter (left) and Kalah Byrd (right) dance during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nadia Trotter (left) and Kalah Byrd (right) dance during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Drummer Romero Beverly (left) gets the audience involved as he talks about percussion instruments during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. “What we do is not because it’s fun, we do it because we love it. We love it because it is a part of everyone’s culture,” Romero said. “In Africa there are over 2000 different dialects and over 600 different languages. Each one has a certain type of instrument that accompanies them.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Titilayo Dance Collective leader Nadia Trotter (left) performs West African dance to the rhythm of guest artists Romero Beverly (center) on dunduns and Jahbri Black on djembe (right) at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kalah Byrd dances during a performance by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance of West African dance and drumming was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kalah Byrd dances during a performance by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance of West African dance and drumming was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Audience member Heka Rahim (left) dances with Titilayo Dance Collective guest artist Kalah Byrd during the collective’s performance of West African dance and drumming at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Guest artists Romero Beverly on dunduns (left) and Jahbri Black on djembe (right) provided rhythms during a performance of West African dance and drumming by Titilayo Dance Collective at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s Black History Month celebration. Photo by Dean Hesse.
