(PHOTOS) Titilayo Dance Collective celebrates West African culture and heritage

Greater Decatur, GA — The Titilayo Dance Collective honored West African culture and heritage during a performance of dance and drumming at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Greater Decatur on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Led by Nadia Trotter, the collective featured guest artists Romero Beverly, Kalah Byrd and Jahbri Black. The performance was part of DeKalb County Public Library’s series of events throughout the month of February celebrating Black History Month.

For a full list of Black History Month activities at DeKalb libraries, visit: https://dekalblibrary.org/news/black-history-month-2023

