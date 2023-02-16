Pilot, student injured in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — A pilot and a student were injured in a plane crash that occurred at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Thursday, Feb. 16.

There’s no word on the extent of the injuries. The county says the “single-engine Piper-28 lost power.”

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. today, a plane, which had departed but returned to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, crashed at the airport in a grassy area while experiencing engine problems during a training session,” a press release from the county says. “The pilot and a student onboard were taken to local hospitals. No people, vehicles, or buildings were struck.”

The county says the Federal Flight Standards District Office is investigating the crash.

