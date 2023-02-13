Preview of DeKalb Schools testing data shows district struggling to address pandemic learning loss

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District got a preview of student test data at their Feb. 13 meeting.

Measures of Academic Progress (M.A.P) scores from winter testing showed 57% of test takers didn’t meet their projected growth in reading, up from 54% last winter and 55% of test takers didn’t meet their projected growth in mathematics, up from 50% last year.

“In Winter 2022-2023, there were 3,025 more test takers in grades K-10,” the presentation on reading scores says. “There was an increase of 3,104 students not meeting reading projected growth over the prior winter test administration. There were 79 fewer students that met reading projected growth over the prior winter test administration.”

It was the same with the math scores, with more students taking the tests.

“In Winter 2022-2023, there were 3,168 more test takers in grades K-10,” the presentation says. “There was an increase of 4,932 students that did not meet math projected growth over the prior winter test administration. There were 1,764 fewer students that met math projected growth over the prior winter test administration.”

Milestones, the other assessment tool used to measure student progress, was slightly improved. According to the preliminary data, 32.2% of students in grades 3-5 were considered proficient or distinguished readers, compared with 30.7% last year. This year’s test results showed 25.6% of students in grades 3-5 were considered proficient in math, compared with 21.9% last year.

In grades 6-8, the scores were about the same. According to the data, 26.32% of 6-8 students were proficient or distinguished learners in reading, compared with 26.92% last year. In math, 20.19% of students were proficient or distinguished in reading, compared with 19.52% last year.

In both cases, there were more test takers this year.

The district’s college readiness benchmarks were also lackluster, with 22.07% of ninth graders and 21.7 percent of 10th graders on track with ACT college readiness in reading, and 12.47% of ninth graders and 13.64 percent of 10th graders on track with ACT college readiness in math. SAT college readiness was slightly better, with 37.9 percent of ninth graders on track in reading and 15.83 percent on track in math.

School district officials are planning to drill into the data, share findings with regional leadership, and plan next steps for addressing the scores. School Board members were not pleased.

“Unfortunately, we’re still just abysmal,” School Board member Allyson Gevertz said. “It’s still just disheartening to see 70% of our kids not reading. It’s awful. Apparently math was hit harder than reading by some measures.”

Gevertz said she had recently attended a conference and said districts need to use their federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to address pandemic learning loss.

“They told us your ESSER money should be pouring in right now,” Gevertz said. “If you’re looking at your reading and math scores, if you’re looking at your third-graders, and they’re not proficient in reading, every single one of them should have money spent on them. There’s research that indicates 1-on-1 tutoring with an adult either during the school day is tacked on to the school day is more effective. If you’re not seeing the results of your ESSER spending, you must pivot and go in a different direction right now.”

School Board member Vickie Turner said the school district is just trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“I think if we were all really honest with ourselves, there’s not really any shock here, as coming out of a pandemic, we’re trying to recover,” Turner said. “We’re trying to take the hand we’ve been dealt and make the best opportunities … in the midst of that recovery, we have to deal with the [students’] social emotional state.”

Turner encouraged the district to “make some changes” and “dig deeper.”

“I think a drastic situation requires drastic measures …,” Turner said.

To see the full presentation from the Feb. 13 meeting, click here.

The school board is still meeting. This story will be updated after the meeting.

