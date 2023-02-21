Publix buys new shopping center near Avondale MARTA

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Publix-anchored shopping center near the Avondale MARTA station has a new landlord: Publix.

Colliers Retail Investment Sales represented the seller, Alliance Realty Services. The news was first reported by The Atlanta Voice.

The Publix store anchoring a mixed-use development near the Avondale MARTA station opened in 2021. Joe Montgomery, a senior vice president at Colliers, said Publix now owns the shopping center, excluding the 289-unit Notion apartment complex next door.

“It’s something they do rather frequently,” Montgomery said. “They don’t own all their locations. They own a good many of them.”

According to a press release from Colliers, Publix is the largest traditional grocery store in Georgia, with 202 locations across the state. The shopping center, named Sam’s Crossing Village, has 12,000 square feet of shops. Current tenants include: DECA Dental, Planet Smoothie, Jersey Mike’s, and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

“Decatur is a jewel among Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods, offering the convenience of the city and the perks of the suburbs,” Montgomery said in a press release. “It has become a mecca for students and families alike. As Decatur’s popularity continues to grow, the population in the 3-mile vicinity is expected to swell more than 5% over the next five years.”

In other local business news:

— Tomorrow’s News Today reports that a new restaurant is opening in Decatur.

“A new location of Rusty Taco is coming to Decatur,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported. “The Texas-born chain, previously owned by Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, is slated to be among the first retail tenants in the new 194 unit Modera Decatur (163 Clairemont Avenue) mid-rise multifamily development at the corner of Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Avenue, close to downtown Decatur. The new restaurant will be roughly 2,600 square feet and include an outdoor patio, too.”

– Electric vehicle chargers have been added to a parking deck in Decatur.

Sixteen Tesla chargers and three level II chargers have been added to the Decatur Town Center parking deck at 546 Church Street in downtown Decatur.

The project was completed the week of Feb. 7 and was awaiting activation at the time. The chargers will be open to the public.

“The chargers were added because we had the space and a great location for the growing demand of EV,” said Peter Fownes of DTC Partners LLC, the owner of the parking deck.

— Mister John’s Music will open in Avondale Estates at Olive and Pine, 6 Olive Street. The business will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mister John’s Music is a boutique music school that started in Philadelphia, according to a press release. Terra alma is the real estate firm that found space for the music school. For more information, click here.

— Jersey Mike’s opened its location near the Publix on Feb. 15. According to a press release, the franchise owners are Eric Harrison, Nicole Williams, Charmaine Ward-Millner, and Keith Millner. For more information, click here.

— The third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be held on Feb. 21-26. Restaurant Week will feature over 20 restaurants offering special prices and menu items throughout the week.

One of the participating restaurants is Antico Pizza, which is located at 4650 Hugh Howell Rd, Bldg 500, suite 530.

“Tucker is a little bit like an undiscovered planet orbiting around the sun, and our feeling is this is an area that has tremendous potential, tremendous growth, and, really, the future here is extremely bright,” Nick B. Telesca of Antico Pizza said in the press release.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

