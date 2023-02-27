Type to search

Report: Child suffers ‘self-inflicted injury’ on Oakview Road in Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 27, 2023
Decatur Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — A local TV station is reporting that a child has been shot on Oakview Road in Decatur at an apartment complex.

A Decatur Police Department spokesperson said the injury is believed to be “self-inflicted.” It is unclear whether the shooting is accidental or an act of self-harm. Decaturish typically does not report on suicides or suicide attempts but is publishing the information available due to the high-profile nature of the story. Witnesses reported seeing helicopters in the area and emergency vehicles, but if that is connected to this incident.

“On 02-27-2023 at approximately 5:13 pm, Decatur Police responded to the 1300 block of Oakview Road in reference to a juvenile suffering from a self-inflicted injury,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The juvenile was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. There are no further details to release in this case.”

Decaturish has sent a reporter to the scene and will update this story when additional information is available.

