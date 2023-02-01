Type to search

School bus runs over leg of Bob Mathis Elementary student

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

School bus runs over leg of Bob Mathis Elementary student

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 1, 2023
DeKalb County School District Bus. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police and DeKalb County Schools confirmed that a school bus ran over the leg of a Bob Mathis Elementary student on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

A DeKalb County Police spokesperson said officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. at a bus stop in the 3800 block of Browns Drive.

“At this time, it appears that the child was running in the street after his bus when he slipped and fell,” a spokesperson for DeKalb Police said. “The driver of the bus did not see the child and ran over his leg. The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The bus driver stayed on scene.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

School district officials said the student was alert and traveled with a parent to the hospital.

“The district appreciates the professional response of all first responders, medical personnel, and DCSD staff in assisting with this incident this morning,” a spokesperson for the district said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastadon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.