School bus runs over leg of Bob Mathis Elementary student

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police and DeKalb County Schools confirmed that a school bus ran over the leg of a Bob Mathis Elementary student on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

A DeKalb County Police spokesperson said officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. at a bus stop in the 3800 block of Browns Drive.

“At this time, it appears that the child was running in the street after his bus when he slipped and fell,” a spokesperson for DeKalb Police said. “The driver of the bus did not see the child and ran over his leg. The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The bus driver stayed on scene.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

School district officials said the student was alert and traveled with a parent to the hospital.

“The district appreciates the professional response of all first responders, medical personnel, and DCSD staff in assisting with this incident this morning,” a spokesperson for the district said.

