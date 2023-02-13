Tucker hosting restaurant week from Feb. 21-26

Share

Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker and Discover DeKalb that the third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be held on Feb. 21-26. Restaurant Week will feature over 20 restaurants offering special prices and menu items throughout the week.

Discover DeKalb’s mission is to promote Tucker and provide support in bringing in visitors to the city, Discover DeKalb Executive Director and CEO James Tsismanakis said in a press release.

“Tucker Restaurant Week has done a spectacular job accomplishing this mission,” Tsismanakis said. “The annual event is bigger and better than ever in its third run, and we hope all make it out for good food and the welcoming experience that is Tucker.”

One of the participating restaurants is Antico Pizza, which is located at 4650 Hugh Howell Rd, Bldg 500, suite 530.

“Tucker is a little bit like an undiscovered planet orbiting around the sun, and our feeling is this is an area that has tremendous potential, tremendous growth, and, really, the future here is extremely bright,” Nick B. Telesca of Antico Pizza said in the press release.

Restaurant Week is an example of Tucker being a growing and welcoming city, Mayor Frank Auman said.

“This year boasts some great new additions that illustrate not only the diversity of our restaurants, but also our Tucker community. Come join us,” Auman said.

In its first year, Tucker Restaurant Week earned awards, including three national awards for the work of organizing, promoting and marketing the event. Complete details and restaurant offerings for the 2023 event are available at www.tuckerrestaurantweek. com.

