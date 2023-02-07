Two-day owlscapade temporarily shutters Agnes Scott library

Share

Decatur, GA — A sign on the door and a post on Agnes Scott’s McCain Library website state that the library closed yesterday, Feb. 6, and remains closed today due to an unexpected feathered visitor.

Elizabeth Bagley, Director of Library Services, said a barred owl came down the chimney in the Main Reading Room around 3 p.m. on Monday, even though the gas was on in the fireplace.



“A student was sitting on the hearth, and he just popped up behind the screen,” said Bagley. The decision was made to close the library while staff try to find a way to encourage the owl to leave.



An exterior door was left open, and tempting owl snacks were left out, but so far, the feathered scholar has declined to leave.



Part of the problem is that the interloper is, well, a night owl.

“We’re hoping it will be removed safely tonight. Obviously, it’s nocturnal, and the room it’s in is very bright,” said Bagley.

Bagley said the library hired a falconer with experience in such matters. “He said he removed an owl from a Home Depot last week,” said Bagley.

Barred owls, with their characteristic “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?” call, have become more common in Atlanta recently. Consequently, encounters with humans and their architecture have also become more common.

Barred owls hunt more by sound than sight, so the falconer plans to provide some noisy bait to capture the owl, which will be given food and water before it is released.

Bagley said that during COVID lockdowns, the library developed a process that allowed students and faculty to still access the materials they need. Books and AV equipment can be retrieved at the door as long as the library remains closed.

Agnes Scott students and faculty were delighted by their unexpected guest.

There is an owl stuck in the Agnes Scott library, so they had to close it for the evening! She looks real cute, too — AstronautPants (@AstronautPants_) February 7, 2023

Let her in the stacks!!! pic.twitter.com/0J0RWH43rK — AstronautPants (@AstronautPants_) February 7, 2023

For context, the owl is uh, maybe 3 stories up in the above photo! Here's how big the room she's in is. It's a big barn! pic.twitter.com/5MGpVYWpDF — AstronautPants (@AstronautPants_) February 7, 2023

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish