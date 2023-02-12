What’s happening: Glass art, Clifton Corridor forum, Valentine’s Day Pop-Up and more

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a Valentine’s Day pop-up in Decatur Square, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox and the Avondale Arbor Day Tree Planting. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2. On Thursday, Jan. 26, there will be an Artist’s Talk and reception from 4-7 p.m.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation and provenance tracing. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

For more information, click here.

Black History Month Student Visual Arts Competition

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is holding its third annual visual arts competition in celebration of Black History Month. This year’s theme is Fighting Black Oppression: Celebrating Change-Makers. Cash prizes will be awarded to elementary school, middle school and high school participants. All submissions will be due Feb. 15. The art contest awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at Little Tree Art Studios, 2834 Franklin Street in Avondale Estates.

For more information, click here.

Black History Month 2023 with DeKalb County Public Libraries

Through­out Feb­ru­ary, DeKalb Coun­ty Pub­lic Library will show­case African Amer­i­can per­for­mances, visu­al arts and cul­ture to cel­e­brate Black His­to­ry Month. Pro­grams and activ­i­ties will fea­ture musi­cians, per­form­ers, artists, authors and more, along with crafts, films, vir­tu­al pro­grams and edu­ca­tion­al ses­sions for peo­ple of all ages. Pro­gram high­lights include:

— African Beats: Titi­layo Dance Com­pa­ny on Sat­ur­day, Feb­ru­ary 11, 1:00 p.m. — 1:45 p.m. at Wes­ley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Cel­e­brate West African cul­ture and her­itage through the rhyth­mic per­for­mance of drums, songs, sto­ries and dance.

— Break­ing Ground on Sat­ur­day, Feb­ru­ary 18, 11:00 a.m. — noon at North­lake-Bar­bara Loar Library. Break­ing Ground is a one-man fam­i­ly show pre­sent­ed by Jer­ry G. White that incor­po­rates the­ater, music, per­cus­sion and singing into a vibrant, inter­ac­tive and edu­ca­tion­al per­for­mance about five African Amer­i­can men who had to break down bar­ri­ers to achieve great­ness.

— Bo Legs: Mar­vin Arring­ton, Sr. – An Atlanta Sto­ry Film on Sat­ur­day, Feb­ru­ary 25, 11:00 a.m. — 1 p.m. at South DeKalb Senior Cen­ter (1931 Can­dler Rd., Decatur, Ga.). DeKalb Coun­ty Pub­lic Library, in part­ner­ship with DeKalb Coun­ty Com­mis­sion­er Lar­ry John­son, will present a screen­ing of the film about one of Atlanta’s most sig­nif­i­cant polit­i­cal lead­ers, yet one of its least rec­og­nized. Lunch will be served. Reg­is­tra­tion required.

— Calvin Couther on dis­play through the end of Feb­ru­ary at Wes­ley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Couther’s water­col­or and acrylic paint­ings reflect African Amer­i­can his­to­ry, com­mu­ni­ty and hope from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s.

Pro­grams are free and open to the pub­lic. Some events require reg­is­tra­tion.

For more information, click here.

Marta Hosts Public Forums to Provide Update on Clifton Corridor Transit Project

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host three public forums to provide updates on the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative Project, in-person on Monday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 18, and virtually on Thursday, Feb. 16. MARTA is studying bus rapid transit (BRT) and light rail transit (LRT) along the Clifton Corridor, within the City of Atlanta, unincorporated DeKalb County and the City of Decatur that will provide a high-capacity transit connection between two existing heavy rail lines. The project could connect the Lindbergh Center Station to the Decatur or Avondale Stations along a rapidly developing residential, institutional, and mixed-use corridor. Key destinations include Emory University, Emory University Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston, and Atlanta VA Medical Center. All meetings will be held in the Emory Rollins School of Public Health Auditorium.

For more information on the meetings, click here for Feb. 13, Feb. 16, and Feb. 18 info.

Roshani Chokshi with Sanjena Sathian – “The Last Tale of the Flower Bride”

On Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., Roshani Chokshi is coming back to Little Shop of Stories to share her new adult book, “The Last Tale of the Flower Bride,” featuring special guest and fellow author Sanjena Sathian. This dark and twisted brain child of a book is a celebration of beauty, horror and love. If you love talking about foreboding fairytales and the monstrousness of girlhood then come hang out with Little Shop for what’s sure to be a very special night. This event is free to attend. However, you still must “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must purchase a book from Little Shop in order to enter the signing line.

For more information, click here.

Tucker 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Celebration for Seniors

The Tucker Recreation Center welcomes its seniors to come for lunch and bingo for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 12 – 2:30 p.m. Lunch and dessert will be catered by Bambinelli’s. The $10 registration fee may be paid online or at the recreation center.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5 – 9 p.m., come for a special Valentine’s Day pop-up rose give-away on Decatur Square. Enjoy music, a fun photo op, a rose, and a sweet treat. This event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

Share the Love Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Tucker First United Methodist Church will host their annual Share the Love Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online beginning on February 5. Drive-thru and to-go options will be available as well as dine-in. Attend and support the vital preschool ministry.

For more information, click here.

Lois Lowry with Laurel Snyder – “The Windeby Puzzle”

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Decatur Library Auditorium at 7 p.m., join Lois Lowry and favorite local author Laurel Snyder as Lowry tells us all about her newest book, “The Windeby Puzzle.” This beautiful book contains two fictionalized stories about a real life bog body found in Northern Germany. Wearing a blindfold with one side of their head shaved, the short life of this well preserved body has been the focus of scientists and anthropologists for decades, and while the truth may always be a mystery, Lowry’s stories create a life of love and ambition and creativity for this centuries old child. This event is free to attend. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group.

For more information, click here.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater brings their unparalleled talent to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to connect you to the heart of dance. Celebrate the latest season with new works, audience favorites, and beloved classics, including Alvin Ailey’s timeless masterpiece Revelations. The performances are as follows: On Thursday, Feb. 16, Roy’s Joys, Survivors and Revelations; on Friday, Feb. 17, In a Sentimental Mood, For Four, Are You In Your Feelings? and Revelations; on Saturday, Feb. 18, Night Creature, For Four, Unfold and Revelations for the matinee show and Roy’s Joys, Survivors and Revelations for the evening show; on Sunday, Feb. 19, In a Sentimental Mood, For Four, Are You In Your Feelings? and Revelations.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Arbor Day Tree Planting

The City of Avondale Estates celebrates its 39th year as a Tree City USA on Georgia’s Arbor Day, Friday, Feb. 17. In collaboration with the Avondale Estates Garden Club, a native water hickory (Carya aquatica) will be planted at Willis Park at 2 p.m. The event is open to all who’d like to attend.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Artful Stories: The Water Princess at the Carlos Museum

On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Carlos Museum, hear the story of Gie Gie and her long daily trek for water, based on high-fashion model Georgie Badiel’s childhood experience growing up in Burkina Faso. After hearing the story and looking closely at a Makonde water pot, a finely decorated clay vessel from Mozambique in the African galleries, families will head to the studio to make clay vessels of their own. For children ages 3-6 with an accompanying adult. This program is free, but registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Angela Pham Krans and Thi Bui – “Finding Papa”

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. at Little Shop of Stories, join local author Angela Pham Krans and Caldecott honoree illustrator Thi Bui for the release of a stunning new picture book based on their own experiences. Come on down to Little Shop in your coziest, story-listening get up to hear Pham Krans and Bui read this beautiful new book, maybe draw a picture or two, and discover what makes picture books so magical. This event is free to attend. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must purchase a book in order to enter the signing line.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in person at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Decatur Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough St., and over live broadcast.

The Tucker Municipal Court will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. at the Tucker Municipal Court, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

