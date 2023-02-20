What’s happening: The Human Kaboom, Inside Out: Glass Art, vegetable gardening and more

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a book talk between Ambassador Andrew Young and AJC reporter Ernie Suggs, the 17th Annual Women’s Empowerment Business Expo and the 8th Annual Love Run 5k with DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2. On Thursday, Jan. 26, there will be an Artist’s Talk and reception from 4-7 p.m.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation and provenance tracing. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Black History Month 2023 with DeKalb County Public Libraries

Through­out Feb­ru­ary, DeKalb Coun­ty Pub­lic Library will show­case African Amer­i­can per­for­mances, visu­al arts and cul­ture to cel­e­brate Black His­to­ry Month. Pro­grams and activ­i­ties will fea­ture musi­cians, per­form­ers, artists, authors and more, along with crafts, films, vir­tu­al pro­grams and edu­ca­tion­al ses­sions for peo­ple of all ages. Pro­gram high­lights include:

– Bo Legs: Mar­vin Arring­ton, Sr. – An Atlanta Sto­ry Film on Sat­ur­day, Feb­ru­ary 25, 11:00 a.m. — 1 p.m. at South DeKalb Senior Cen­ter (1931 Can­dler Rd., Decatur, Ga.). DeKalb Coun­ty Pub­lic Library, in part­ner­ship with DeKalb Coun­ty Com­mis­sion­er Lar­ry John­son, will present a screen­ing of the film about one of Atlanta’s most sig­nif­i­cant polit­i­cal lead­ers, yet one of its least rec­og­nized. Lunch will be served. Reg­is­tra­tion required.

– Calvin Couther on dis­play through the end of Feb­ru­ary at Wes­ley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Couther’s water­col­or and acrylic paint­ings reflect African Amer­i­can his­to­ry, com­mu­ni­ty and hope from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s.

Pro­grams are free and open to the pub­lic. Some events require reg­is­tra­tion.

For more information, click here.

Bradley Observatory Open House Series at Agnes Scott

Bradley Observatory’s Open House Events focus on a topic in physics or astronomy with lectures given by Agnes Scott faculty, students, alumni/ae or local scientists, followed by a planetarium show and telescope viewings if weather permits. Guests to these events must be vaccinated with a booster. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask to indoor events. On Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., the guest speaker will be Varun Chaturmutha discussing “Wave Reflection In the Solar Atmosphere.”

To see the full list of events, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Decatur Troop 175 Open House

Troop 175 in Decatur will host an Open House on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. behind Glennwood Elementary. The troop welcomes boys 11 – 17 (with or without scouting experience) to visit as they celebrate their 80th year in operation and 74th consecutive year of awarding at least one Eagle Scout. In January, Troop 175 awarded their 295th Eagle Scout, with a goal of hitting 300 this year.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

AntiquiTEA at the Carlos Museum

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 4 – 5 p.m., join the Carlos conservation team for a roundtable discussion on their treatment of ancient Egyptian objects for “Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection.” Conservators will discuss how the examination of construction and materials analysis contribute to our understanding of objects and approaches to their care, and the creative problem-solving required to balance the challenges of past restorations with needs for current interpretative display.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

“The Woman With the Cure” by Lynn Cullen: Book Launch at the DeKalb History Center Museum

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the DeKalb History Center Museum, author of “Mrs. Poe” Lynn Cullen launches her new book, “The Woman With the Cure,” a riveting novel based on the true story of the woman who stopped a pandemic. In 1940s and ’50s America, polio is as dreaded as the atomic bomb. No one’s life is untouched by this disease that kills or paralyzes its victims, particularly children. Outbreaks of the virus across the country regularly put American cities in lockdown. Some of the world’s best minds are engaged in the race to find a vaccine. The man who succeeds will be a god. But Dorothy Horstmann is not focused on beating her colleagues to the vaccine. She just wants the world to have a cure. Applying the same determination that lifted her from a humble background as the daughter of immigrants, to becoming a doctor – often the only woman in the room – she hunts down the monster where it lurks: in the blood. This discovery of hers, and an error by a competitor, catapults her closest colleague to a lead in the race. When his chance to win comes on a worldwide scale, she is asked to sink or validate his vaccine – and to decide what is forgivable, and how much should be sacrificed, in pursuit of the cure.

For more information, click here.

Basics of Growing a Vegetable Garden

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., join Stephanie Van Parys, executive director at the Wylde Center, horticulturist and long time vegetable gardener for the basics of how to start a garden, sustain the soil, insect control, fertilization, what to plant when and so much more. This program is designed for the new gardener or for a seasoned gardener who would like to pick up new tips. This event is virtual, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

For more information, click here.

Clarkston Business Association Meeting

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Center, the Clarkston Business Association invites all local businesses to attend the Association’s first meeting of the year. During this meeting, businesses will get the chance to learn about the Clarkston Business Association, receive local business updates from city officials, and receive business resources that can help their businesses.

For more information, click here.

Daniel Parolek at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s School of Architecture and TSW, an Atlanta-based planning, architecture and landscape architecture firm, is pleased to announce that Daniel Parolek, urban designer, architect and author, will be the 2023 speaker at the TSW Lecture Series on Urban Design Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Georgia Tech. The public is welcome to attend for free at 6 p.m. in the Reinsch-Pierce Family auditorium, 245 4th Street NW, room 123 on the Georgia Tech campus. The title of Parolek’s talk is “Using Design Thinking to Deliver Big Solutions with Small Scale Housing,” and a book signing will follow the presentation. A video of the talk, as well as a podcast interview by Professor Ellen Dunham-Jones, director of the Georgia Tech MS in Urban Design degree program, will be available for free online in early March.

For more information, click here.

The Many Lives of Andrew Young: A Conversation with Andrew Young and Ernie Suggs

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 7 – 8:30 p.m., the Carlos Museum joins the Emory Libraries to cosponsor a conversation between Ambassador Andrew Young and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs to celebrate the recent publication of the book, “The Many Lives of Andrew Young,” written by Suggs. Young, a civil rights icon who turns 91 in March, was a two-term mayor of Atlanta, US ambassador to the United Nations, and served in the US House of Representatives. A prominent civil rights leader alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, Young will share stories from his time at the forefront of the movement. Suggs has been a reporter at the AJC since 1997, currently covering race and culture. He is also the publisher of the paper’s weekly Black-oriented newsletter, “Unapologetically ATL.” The conversation, part of Emory’s observance of Black History Month, will be followed by a Q-and-A session. Books will be available for sale at the event, and a book signing will follow the conversation. Registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Adam Rubin at Little Shop of Stories – “The Human Kaboom”

On Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m., author Adam Rubin returns to Little Shop of Stories to talk all about his newest middle grade book, “The Human Kaboom.” This fiery, exciting book is the companion to the super cool “Ice Cream Machine” that stole customers’ hearts last year. Get your socks blown off and hear about this amazing book from the author himself. This event is free to attend. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for everyone in your group.

You must purchase a copy of the book from Little Shop of Stories in order to enter the signing line.

For more information, click here.

17th Annual Women’s Empowerment Business Expo

On Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., join the Small Business Development Center of the University of Georgia for the 17th Annual Women’s Business Expo, with a focus on empowerment in a variety of key business areas for women business leaders and entrepreneurs. Gain business insights, share executive expertise and block your day for connecting with a diverse network of businesswomen from all ages and stages of success. This event includes dynamic panel discussions and TED talks from women leaders with a variety of backgrounds. Learn impactful tips, techniques, and resources for small business owners, along with the personal and professional experiences of women business owners. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Emory Chamber Music Society Cooke Noontime Concert: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”

The Emory Chamber Music Society’s 30th anniversary season continues with the next Cooke Noontime Concert in Emerson Hall at the Schwartz Center on Friday, Feb. 24. Vivaldi’s ever-fresh “Four Seasons” is performed by the Society Chamber Orchestra with a different soloist for each Season: the Vega’s Emily Smith & Jessica Wu, and Amy Schwartz Moretti & Helen Kim each take a turn. There is plenty of seating, and no tickets or registration are required. Paid parking will be available in the Fishburne and Oxford Road decks. All ECMSA concerts and events are free of charge.

For more information, click here.

Student Studio: Creating Kuba-Inspired Collages

The Carlos Museum Student Studio is a drop-in monthly opportunity for Emory students to connect with their creative side, and with each other. On Friday, Feb. 24 from 1 – 4 p.m., join Atlanta-based artist Zachary Francois and staff of the Emory Black Student Union to explore the meaning behind geometric shapes and patterns found in Kuba textiles from central Africa, then create your own Kuba inspired textile collage piece using raffia fabric and papers. Student Studio is sponsored by Carlos Museum and the Art History Department. The program, and admission to the Carlos, is always free to Emory students. This event is first come, first served, while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

MESAS Performance Program at the Carlos Museum

On Friday, Feb. 24 from 4 – 5:30 p.m., Rumya Putcha, Assistant Professor of Music and Women’s Studies at the University of Georgia, discusses her new book, “The Dancer’s Voice: Performance and Womanhood in Transnational India.” Engaging themes of gender, sexuality, and race, Dr. Putcha theorizes how the Indian classical dancer performs the complex dynamics of transnational Indian womanhood. Dr. Putcha argues that the public persona of the Indian dancer has come to represent India in the global imagination—a representation that supports caste hierarchies and Hindu ethnonationalism, as well as white supremacist model minority narratives. Indian dance studies scholar Pallabi Chakravorty, Professor of Dance at Swarthmore College, will serve as the respondent for the talk.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Love Run 5k

On Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Decatur Square, join DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston for the 8th Annual Love Run 5k, a family-friendly race that is open to runners and walkers and follows a fast-paced course through historic downtown Decatur. As a Peachtree Road Race qualifier, participants will be electronically chip timed. The Love Run raises awareness of teen dating violence, and proceeds from the run benefit the important work of the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence (WRC). Since its inception, the Love Run has raised more than $60,000 for WRC.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Fernbank Museum Toddler Day with Young Author Lance Hammett

Join Fernbank Museum for Toddler Day on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and get the chance to meet young author Lance Hammett, who will be reading his book “Sea-Rod: A New Wave.” Lance Hammett is in the third grade and can read at the fifth-grade level. His book focuses on the impacts of littering in the ocean and what kids can do to protect the environment. “Sea-Rod: A New Wave” will be available for purchase in the Museum Store. Get your copy signed at Lance’s book signing after the event.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

DeKalb County Hiking Stick Workshop with Ranger Rick

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host a hiking stick workshop on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road. Participants, ages 13 and up, are encouraged to join Ranger Rick for a hands-on workshop to learn how to carve their very own hiking stick to use on the next adventure to the preserve. All tools and materials will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-371-3643 or [email protected]

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Seeds and Scion Exchange at the Wylde Center

Join the Wylde Center on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. for its annual Seed and Scion Exchange All types of seeds and cuttings for fruit trees (scions) will be swapped, including heirloom seeds, seeds you save from your own plants and extra seeds you may have purchased. The Wylde Center asks that every participant bring a minimum of five packets of seeds to share. These may be seeds that you have saved or seeds that you have purchased that you distribute over several packets to share with attendees.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. in-person at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive.

The Decatur Schools Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and over Zoom.

The Avondale Estates Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

