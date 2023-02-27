What’s happening this week: Fernbank’s AGLOW ends; walk and talk with Avondale city manager

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the ending of the Fernbank Wildwoods: AGLOW Attraction, the Decatur Business Association Black History Program and an open house hosted by Leadership DeKalb. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation and provenance tracing. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

Black History Month 2023 with DeKalb County Public Libraries

Through­out Feb­ru­ary, DeKalb Coun­ty Pub­lic Library will show­case African Amer­i­can per­for­mances, visu­al arts and cul­ture to cel­e­brate Black His­to­ry Month. Pro­grams and activ­i­ties will fea­ture musi­cians, per­form­ers, artists, authors and more, along with crafts, films, vir­tu­al pro­grams and edu­ca­tion­al ses­sions for peo­ple of all ages. Pro­gram high­lights include:

– Calvin Couther on dis­play through the end of Feb­ru­ary at Wes­ley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Couther’s water­col­or and acrylic paint­ings reflect African Amer­i­can his­to­ry, com­mu­ni­ty and hope from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s.

Pro­grams are free and open to the pub­lic. Some events require reg­is­tra­tion.

Fernbank Wildwoods: AGLOW Attraction Ends March 5

“WildWoods: AGLOW” completely transforms WildWoods, a 10-acre natural habitat behind Fernbank Museum, into an artistically captivating, open-environment experience with glowing, interactive flora and fauna using the latest in immersive design and technology. High-quality projections, illuminations and authentic sounds immerse guests into a whimsical nature wonderland.“WildWoods: AGLOW” offers a euphoric mix of glowing, interactive and spectacular scenery across five zones that each provide their own unique guest experience. Whether through oversized seeds glowing with interactive light, a quick glance at hidden nocturnal animals or incandescent mushrooms that create a musical symphony based on guest movement, the immersive experience is meant to highlight the magic and artistry of nature that is often missed or forgotten in a busy, modern world.

Museums at the Cutting Edge of Public Humanities

On Monday, Feb. 27 from 4 -6 p.m., join associate vice provost and Carlos Museum director Henry S. Kim in welcoming Daniel Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Caryl McFarlane, senior fellow emerita at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Ugochukwu Smooth-Nzewi, Steven and Lisa Tanenbaum, Curator at the Museum of Modern Art, for a roundtable discussion on the role of museums in innovative public humanities work, moderated by Walter S. Melion, director of the Fox Center for Humanistic Inquiry.

Mimi Herman reads from “The Kudzu Queen”

On Monday, Feb. 27, from 7 – 8 p.m., join the Georgia Center for the Book and Eagle Eye Books for an evening with Mimi Herman, who’ll be discussing her new novel, “The Kudzu Queen.” Based on historical facts, “The Kudzu Queen” unravels a tangle of sexuality, power, race, and kudzu through the voice of an irresistibly delightful (and mostly honest) narrator. This event is free and open to the public. The Georgia Center for the Book is committed to a safe environment. For the safety of their invited speakers, staff, and all attendees, they respectfully request that masks be worn in the venue for the duration of the event. They are currently limiting the capacity of the Auditorium to promote social distancing, so registration is required. They encourage groups to sit together, but please only sit in the designated rows, and keep a respectful distance from other attendees.

Walk and Talk with the City Manager in Avondale

Avondale Estates community members are invited to lace up their tennis shoes and take a walk to discuss issues with City Manager Patrick Bryant on the last Tuesday of each month. Each month a special guest will join the city manager on the walk to focus on a different topic, though residents are welcome to discuss whatever topic interests them. Police Chief Harry Hess will join the city manager on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss the city’s police initiatives. Meet at Willis Park at 10 a.m. to join them on a walk through the neighborhood.

“Why the Museum Matters”: A Book Discussion with Daniel H. Weiss at the Carlos

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 – 6 p.m., Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum, discusses his new book, “Why the Museum Matters,” a reflection on the universal art museum, considering the values critical to its history and anticipating its evolving place in our cultural future. Four public scholars/intellectuals will engage Dr. Weiss’s timely questioning and affirmation of the museum in a rapidly evolving world: Lois Reitzes, Host of “City Lights,” WABE; Ruby Lal, Professor of Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies, Emory; Michael Rooks, Curator, High Museum of Art; Walter Melion, Professor of Art History and Director, Fox Center for Humanistic Inquiry. Copies of “Why the Museum Matters” will be available for sale at the event.

Decatur Business Association Black History Program

Join the Decatur Business Association on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5:15 p.m. at Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., for the 2023 Black History Program. This year’s theme is Homecomings. Homecomings – whether a family reunion, community event, school, or church gathering — have been a staple of the Black community for a long time. The annual celebrations connect past and present, encourage reconnection to community and space, and allow for deeper connections and relationships between generations. Come and celebrate in the spirit of Homecoming with music, dance, a panel discussion and a drumline. The event is free and open to the community. Participants are encouraged to represent their schools, place of worship, fraternity, sorority, community, etc.

Agnes Scott Kirk History Lecture: Heathen: Race & Religion in American History

Kathryn Gin Lum is Associate Professor in the Religious Studies and History Departments at Stanford University, and on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., she will be lecturing on her latest book, “Heathen: Race & Religion in American History.” This lecture is free and open to the public and made possible by the James T. and Ella Rather Kirk Fund. All are welcome to attend.

Leadership DeKalb Open House

Leadership DeKalb is hosting an Open House for the Class of 2024 at the Cereal Lab, 335 W. Ponce de Leon, Suite D on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. Meet with Leadership DeKalb staff and alumni to learn more about the program, discuss their program experience and answer questions.

Jamar Perry with Julian Winters: “Cameron Battle and the Escape Trials”

Author Jamar Perry is coming to Little Shop of Stories to talk all about his latest book in the “Cameron Battle” series on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Perry will bring Julian Winters along with him for a night full of nefarious gods, West African history and mythology, laughs and literary fun. Admission is free. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for everyone in your group. You must purchase a book in order to enter the signing line.

Kirk Concert: Catalyst String Quartet at Agnes Scott

On Thursday, March 2, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet will perform at Agnes Scott College. The Catalyst Quartet has toured widely throughout the United States and abroad, including sold-out performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., at Chicago’s Harris Theater, Miami’s New World Center, and Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York. The Quartet combines a serious commitment to diversity and education with a passion for contemporary works. This event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required.

Trang Thanh Tran with Mark Oshiro – “She Is a Haunting”

Author Trang Tranh Tran and special guest Mark Oshiro will come to Little Shop of Stories to talk about Tran’s book “She Is a Haunting” on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. This book is unlike anything you’ve ever read, so make sure you save your spot for an absolutely unforgettable evening. Admission is free. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for everyone in your group. You must purchase a book from Little Shop in order to enter the signing line.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, March 4, the Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Backyard Builders: Make a Home for Mason Bees

Join Wylde Center and Beecatur on Saturday, March 4 at Edgewood Community Learning Garden for the 4th annual “Backyard Builders: Make a Home for Mason Bees!” program. This educational workshop will introduce kids to Mason Bees, one of metro Atlanta’s most important early-Spring pollinators. Learn how to spot them, where they live, their unique life-cycle and how they are similar and different from other bees. Look at a variety of different homes that Mason bees can live in and then assemble and decorate a simple Mason Bee house that can be hung in your yard — just in time to provide a home for these emerging bees. The program will take place at the Edgewood Community Learning Center located at 1503 Hardee Street. Program times are 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Shelli Johannes – “She Persisted: Florence Nightingale”

Little Shop of Stories is helping Shelli Johannes launch her book, “She Persisted: Florence Nightingale” (during Women’s History Month no less) by throwing a “Reach for the Stars” party. Come dressed as someone who inspires you (fictional or from real life) and be prepared for a night of great books, inspirational women and saying “thank you” to local nurses. Admission is free. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for everyone in your group. You must purchase a book in order to enter the signing line.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Sunday FUNday at the Carlos Museum: Boats – Look, Build, Float!

In certain periods of ancient Egyptian history, wooden models were included in burials. The models showed scenes from daily life, from bakeries and butcher shops to boats traveling up and down the Nile. On Sunday, March 5, from 1 – 4 p.m., investigate two model boats in Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection, then experiment with a variety of materials to design, make, and float your own model boat. Sunday FUNday is a free drop-in program for all families and includes admission to galleries. No registration is required.

Presentation and Book-Signing by Medea Benjamin for her new book, “War In Ukraine”

On Sunday, March 5, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Friends Meetinghouse, 701 W Howard Ave., author and activist Medea Benjamin will speak about her new book, “War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict,” co-authored with Nicolas J.S. Davies, addressing the war’s background, its global consequences and the need for a diplomatic solution. Following the Q & A, Benjamin will sign copies of her book which will be available for purchase. This event is free and open to the public.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:15 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Avenue.

The DeKalb Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Tucker Traffic Court will meet on Wednesday, March 1, at 9 a.m. at the Tucker Municipal Court, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

