Workish: MARTA hosting job fair on Feb. 2, King of Pops hiring for a manager

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community.

If you are a business owner or know someone who is hiring, email [email protected] with details about the position to be included in the next Workish story. Please put “job” in the subject line.

– MARTA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 3-7 p.m. at the MARTA headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE. The facility is located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is hiring for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all permit and class C (regular) license holders for their commercial driver’s license.

The starting pay for bus operators is $17.74 per hour and for technicians is $23.91 per hour. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

Here are the requirements for each job:

Bus operator requirements: – Seeking full-time and part-time operators – Must be 21 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening Journeyman bus technician requirements: – Must be 18 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck.

Check for upcoming career fairs and employment opportunities by visiting MARTA (itsmarta.com) or calling 404-848-5544.

– King of Pops is hiring for a daytime/weekend Pops manager.

Primary duties include handling weekday catering, deliveries and event opportunities. This opportunity would suit someone who wants to be part of a team that aims to create good vibes, according to a Facebook post. The job includes hourly pay and tips, flexible hours and a fun work environment. For more information, contact [email protected].

— Decaturish is looking for an ad sales representative

“We are a small organization, and ad sales are an important part of our business,” the job listing says. “We need someone who will effectively manage our current client base while helping us grow our monthly revenue to meet our goals as a company, which include providing community news for all residents of DeKalb County.”

For more information, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of Feb. 1, the city has two job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

As of Feb. 1, the city has three job openings, including:

– Police officer

– City engineer

– Public workers laborer

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of Feb. 1, the city has 24 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– Digital media specialist

– Planner

– Equity and engagement intern

– Senior transportation engineer

– School crossing guard

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

CSD is hosting a job fair on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the positions of elementary, middle and high school teachers.

As of Feb. 1, the district has 48 openings, including:

– School nurse

– Media clerk

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school and high school teachers

– EIP and intervention teachers

– Special education teachers and paraprofessionals

– Bus driver

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions, including police officers and a road and drainage superintendent.

As of Feb. 1, the county had 125 openings, including:

– Construction project manager

– Paramedic

– Planner

– Police officer

– Staff engineer

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of Feb. 1, the city had three openings, including:

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Assistant city clerk

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of Feb. 1, the city had two openings, including:

– Court clerk

– City planner

For more information, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish