Apartment building fire displaces 18 families in northeast Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey, ANF

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Multiple families have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in northeast Atlanta Thursday morning.

DeKalb Fire says Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., crews responded to a large fire at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments off Briarcliff Road. The fire was contained to one building in the complex.

Officials say all occupants made it out safely and no injuries were reported. However, one cat died, and a pet snake was rescued.

A total of eight apartment units were damaged, displacing 18 families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it will most likely be undetermined due to the amount of damage to the building.

This story was provided by Atlanta News First.