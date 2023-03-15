ATL Collective to headline Kirkwood Spring Fling on May 13

Share

Atlanta, GA — ATL Collective will headline Kirkwood Spring Fling in May and recreate Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life.

Kirkwood Spring Fling is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The festival will be held on May 13 from 12-8 p.m. at Bessie Branham Park. The event will additionally feature an artist market, 5K road race, children’s area, a chicken wing cook-off and various food and beverage options.

The headlining set is part of ATL Collective’s Preservation Series, where timeless albums are artfully recreated by local musicians, according to a press release.

“ATL Collective curates one-of-a-kind performances that celebrate and support Atlanta’s local music scene,” said festival organizer Andrew Feury. “They share in our mission of giving back to the community and we’re excited to welcome them to our stage.”

Wonder released Songs in the Key of Life in 1976 and the album topped the Billboard 200 chart for 13 consecutive weeks. It was also awarded Album of the Year at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards. It has since been cited as a major influence by numerous pop and R&B artists.

As is typical for The Preservation Series, the album showcase will be supplemented with an additional set of original music by the ATL Collective’s featured local artists.

“It’s a great way to discover new artists,” Feury said. “A chance to hear your old favorite albums interpreted by your next favorite band.”

Editor’s note: Decaturish.com is a sponsor of Kirkwood Spring Fling.

