Atlanta Police arrest 35 people after destruction of construction equipment at ‘Cop City’ site

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A protest of the new police training center site in DeKalb County resulted in 35 arrests after activists allegedly set fire to construction equipment and attacked police officers.

The Atlanta Police Foundation is constructing an 85-acre police/fire training facility located in DeKalb County’s South River Forest, called “Cop City” by activists. The location has historically been the Old Atlanta Prison Farm site.

According to Atlanta News First, officials say around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of protesters left an event that was not far away from the site of the proposed Atlanta public safety training center. They then headed to the site armed with dangerous items, including fireworks, big rocks, Molotov cocktails, and other devices.

No officers were injured during the demonstration. A press release from the police department calls the demonstrators “agitators.”

“The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm. Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests,” the police department said in a press release. “With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest. The Atlanta Police Department asks for this week’s protests to remain peaceful.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish